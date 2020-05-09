Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of UFP Technologies worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPT opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

