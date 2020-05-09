Strs Ohio Buys 13,500 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,978. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

