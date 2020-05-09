Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,682,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

