Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Century Bancorp worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $28,753.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 745,462 shares in the company, valued at $63,983,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 758,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,751,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $2,052,195. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.