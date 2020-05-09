Strs Ohio Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IES were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IES by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $22.12 on Friday. IES Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $439.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

