Strs Ohio Has $416,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of MRC Global worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $15,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 665,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,558,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.36 million, a PE ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 2.32. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

