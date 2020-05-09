Strs Ohio Buys 7,100 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,229 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,906.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $9.77 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

