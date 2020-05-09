Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

