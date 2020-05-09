Strs Ohio Increases Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of MFA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.08%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.