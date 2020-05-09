Strs Ohio Makes New $417,000 Investment in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $179.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,262,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

