Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherent were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

