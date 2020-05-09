Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay purchased 3,326 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $49,790.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

