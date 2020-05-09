Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

