Strs Ohio Has $412,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 108,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of SRCL opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

