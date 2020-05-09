Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

