Strs Ohio Increases Stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,516 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,792 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ADT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE ADT opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.