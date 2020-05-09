Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.47 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

