Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $323.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

