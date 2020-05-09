Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Radian Group stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

