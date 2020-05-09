Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Byline Bancorp worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $396.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

