Strs Ohio Sells 1,551 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

