Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

