International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.