Strs Ohio Trims Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of SIGA Technologies worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,546,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 253,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 116,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 562,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $5.90 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

