Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period.

ACOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

ACOR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

