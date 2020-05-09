Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of SAH opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

