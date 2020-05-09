Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ingles Markets by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IMKTA shares. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

