Strs Ohio Has $438,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NJR stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.