Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Tredegar worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

