Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Miller Industries worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLR opened at $30.24 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $324.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

