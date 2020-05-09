Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

