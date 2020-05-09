Strs Ohio Sells 187 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

