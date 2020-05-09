Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

PFBI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $172.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.78. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

