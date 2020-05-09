Strs Ohio Acquires 2,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 91.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.10. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

