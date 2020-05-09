Strs Ohio Sells 40,200 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDLI shares. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

