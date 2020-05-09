Strs Ohio Has $442,000 Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pentair by 175.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

