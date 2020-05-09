Strs Ohio Has $444,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Balchem by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

