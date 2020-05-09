Strs Ohio Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

