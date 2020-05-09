Strs Ohio Raises Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on TCF shares. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

