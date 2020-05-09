Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Barrett Business Services worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 30.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

