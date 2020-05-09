Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of American Public Education worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

APEI stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

