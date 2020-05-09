Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 718,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,348.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,025,765 shares of company stock worth $8,445,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

