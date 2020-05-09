Strs Ohio Buys 1,000 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Verso worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verso by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE VRS opened at $14.13 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $497.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Research analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

