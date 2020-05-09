Strs Ohio Sells 690,865 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,865 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,705,229 shares of company stock worth $289,726,110 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

DISCA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

