Strs Ohio Has $448,000 Stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Digital Turbine worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.14 million, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

