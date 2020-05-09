Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Materion worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.49. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

