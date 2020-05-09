RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$19.35 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$27.92.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust bought 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

