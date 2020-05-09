TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REI.UN. Raymond James lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.69.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$14.93 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$27.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

