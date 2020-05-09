CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.96.

In other news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

