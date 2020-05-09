BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

RSI opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.74 million and a P/E ratio of -83.93. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$209.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In related news, insider Rogers Sugar Inc bought 28,403 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,773.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 170,418 shares in the company, valued at C$706,638.24. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 30,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$550,420.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

